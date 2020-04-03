‘Jesus told us to feed his sheep’: Grand Strand church hosting food distribution event Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One Grand Strand church is doing its part to help provide for the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ignite Church and Meals on Wheels are hosting a large food distribution Saturday afternoon for anyone who needs food.
It starts at 1 p.m. and lasts until the food runs out.
"Jesus told us to feed his sheep. This church, Ignite Church, does that every Sunday even still but we're also trying to meet a real and practical need of feeding these people through actual physical meals provided by Meals on Wheels," said organizer Star Obser.
The food distribution will happen at Ignite Church's Myrtle Beach and Conway locations.
The location in Myrtle Beach is at 4808 N. Kings Hwy. The Conway location is off Highway 905.
