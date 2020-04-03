Florence School District One provides teletherapy for students with special needs

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence School District One now provides teletherapy to assist students in need of extra learning capabilities.
Assistant Superintendent of Special Needs Brian Denny said they are providing speech, occupational, and some physical teletherapy to students completely through e-learning.
Denny said they have also been able to provide autism instruction through teletherapy to help those students as well. The staff learned the software in one day, and now they are serving roughly 20 students through teletherapy every day.
“We had people who were thirsty to get this done, who wanted to see their students and wanted to be able to serve them so that just means everything. Our teachers and the therapists are the heroes here because they are out there every day providing instruction to those children," said Denny.
Florence One Speech Therapist Bruce Snipes said their talented team of therapists are completely focused on taking care of their students and providing the resources necessary to assist them.
Snipes said there is only so much that can be done with take-home packets. He said interaction is vital for their instruction, and teletherapy allows them to provide that.
He said it has also shown parents what their children are capable of.
“Well, I actually had a patient tell me yesterday that it was wonderful to be able to watch their child engage in a speech therapy lesson. She said, ‘Bruce, I never knew he could do that,’” said Snipes.
Denny and Snipes both said they are very appreciative of Florence School District One for providing the resources to make this possible.
