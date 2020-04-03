Florence police arrest man accused of firing shots during argument

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police said an argument led to shots being fired Thursday night.
Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to Boardwalk and Park Place for a report of shots fired.
Police said when they arrived, they found a large disorderly crowd. Once they were able to disperse the crowd, they learned Nicholas Britton allegedly fired a gun during an argument.
No one was hurt.
Britton was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits. He was taken to Florence County Detention Center.
