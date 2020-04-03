Florence police arrest man accused of firing shots during argument

Nicholas Britton (Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff | April 2, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 10:10 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police said an argument led to shots being fired Thursday night.

Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to Boardwalk and Park Place for a report of shots fired.

Police said when they arrived, they found a large disorderly crowd. Once they were able to disperse the crowd, they learned Nicholas Britton allegedly fired a gun during an argument.

No one was hurt.

Britton was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits. He was taken to Florence County Detention Center.

