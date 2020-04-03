FIRST ALERT: Seasonable and sunny weather heading into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After a chilly start to the day, another gorgeous afternoon is on tap for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Sunny skies will continue along with seasonable temperatures with highs climbing into the upper 60s for the Grand Strand and low 70s for the Pee Dee. Winds will gradually pick up as well, with gusts up to 20-25 mph. The breezy winds coupled with the low humidity will give way to an elevated fire risk. This means you should avoid outdoor burning and check with your local forest service for any burn bans in the area.