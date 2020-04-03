FIRST ALERT: Seasonable and sunny weather heading into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After a chilly start to the day, another gorgeous afternoon is on tap for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Sunny skies will continue along with seasonable temperatures with highs climbing into the upper 60s for the Grand Strand and low 70s for the Pee Dee. Winds will gradually pick up as well, with gusts up to 20-25 mph. The breezy winds coupled with the low humidity will give way to an elevated fire risk. This means you should avoid outdoor burning and check with your local forest service for any burn bans in the area.
The weekend is going to be a stunning one. Clear skies, sunshine, and comfortable temperatures will continue for both our Saturday and Sunday as high pressure continues to keep us sunny and dry.
Next week brings the increasing chance for rain and warmer temperatures. The best chance of rain will take place heading into our Tuesday, where a few robust showers could give way to rumbles of thunder. Lingering light rain will continue into Wednesday, and we’ll dry back out for next Thursday.
Temperatures heading into next week continue to trend on the warmer side. Summer-like highs will have most seeing the upper 70s and low 80s heading towards the middle part of the next week.