DHEC releases breakdown of COVID-19 cases in S.C. by zip code

DHEC heat map of COVID-19 cases as of April 3
By WMBF News Staff | April 3, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT - Updated April 3 at 6:48 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released zip code information Friday for confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state.

As of April 3, there were 1,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases in S.C. and 34 deaths.

Horry County has 51 confirmed cases as of Friday. The zip codes and number of cases for each are:

29511 – 1

29526 – 5

29527 – 8

29545 – 1

29566 – 1

29568 – 4

29569 – 2

29575 – 2

29576 – 9

29577 – 5

29582 – 1

29588 – 7

Unknown – 5

Florence County has 29 confirmed cases in the following zip codes:

29501 – 9

29505 – 2

29506 – 3

29541 – 2

29583 – 4

29591 – 1

Unknown – 8

Darlington County has 15 cases in the following zip codes:

29540 – 3

29550 – 10

29593 – 1

Unknown – 1

Marion County has two cases in the following zip code:

29574 – 2

Marlboro County has three cases in the following zip code:

29512 – 3

Georgetown County has 16 cases in the following zip codes:

29440 – 1

29554 – 1

29576 – 2

29585 – 9

Unknown – 3

