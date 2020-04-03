DHEC releases breakdown of COVID-19 cases in S.C. by zip code

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released zip code information Friday for confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state.
As of April 3, there were 1,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases in S.C. and 34 deaths.
Horry County has 51 confirmed cases as of Friday. The zip codes and number of cases for each are:
29511 – 1
29526 – 5
29527 – 8
29545 – 1
29566 – 1
29568 – 4
29569 – 2
29575 – 2
29576 – 9
29577 – 5
29582 – 1
29588 – 7
Unknown – 5
Florence County has 29 confirmed cases in the following zip codes:
29501 – 9
29505 – 2
29506 – 3
29541 – 2
29583 – 4
29591 – 1
Unknown – 8
Darlington County has 15 cases in the following zip codes:
29540 – 3
29550 – 10
29593 – 1
Unknown – 1
Marion County has two cases in the following zip code:
29574 – 2
Marlboro County has three cases in the following zip code:
29512 – 3
Georgetown County has 16 cases in the following zip codes:
29440 – 1
29554 – 1
29576 – 2
29585 – 9
Unknown – 3
