Conway teacher leans on faith, family after losing her father to COVID-19, testing positive herself

Nancy Hopkins remembers her father being rushed onto a stretcher and into an ambulance outside his Conway home.
It was the last time she saw him.
“I wish I could’ve just said, ‘Daddy, I love you,’” she said.
Hopkins’ father, Robert Clyde McCord Jr., died Wednesday at Conway Medical Center from complications associated with COVID-19. He was 83 years old.
“I’m at peace," his daughter said. "I know he is at peace, but it is hard.”
Unable to visit him, the final words she spoke to her dad before he passed were uttered over the phone.
She told her father she loved him and would miss him, lamenting the fact the two would no longer be able to dine at restaurants together. Hopkins also thanked him for the lessons he left behind.
“I believe he heard what I said,” she said.
For Hopkins, the bad news has piled on this week.
On Monday, the longtime Conway resident found out she herself had tested positive for COVID-19.
“I was shocked,” she said about the test results. “It just blew me away.”
