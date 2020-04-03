Burn ban in effect for unincorporated Horry Co., forestry commission issues red flag alert

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An outdoor burn ban has been issued for unincorporated parts of Horry County due to low relative humidity and windy conditions.
According to a press release, the ban is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.
“Any and all outdoor burning, included permitted burns, are strictly prohibited during the ban, and those involved in any open burning would be in violation of the law,” the release stated.
Earlier Friday, the South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert, which also takes effect immediately.
Forestry officials say the purpose of the alert is two-fold: to discouraging people from doing any outdoor burning and to reduce the strain on local fire departments and other first responders who need to remain available for COVID-19 response.
