American Red Cross looks to maintain blood supply

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the American Red Cross said it has a constant need for blood.
Now, they say they’ve been able to supply the needs to the hospitals the past few weeks and now need to maintain that supply.
The Red Cross held a blood drive Friday at the Claire Chapin Epps Family YMCA. Organizers said there was a pretty steady supply, but encourages people to continue to donate when they can.
"Our blood drives really have been really, really busy so we’re very grateful to everyone,” said Meg Heath, account manager for the American Red Cross. “Please just keep checking online because every day it changes. We may put something on very last minute and that’s usually not how we roll.”
The Red Cross said O-negative is the universal donor. For more information on area blood drives, click here.
