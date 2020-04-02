WMBF News partners with The Salvation Army for ‘Carolina Cares’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – WMBF News is partnering with The Salvation Army to continue providing assistance to the community, especially in these uncertain times.
“Carolina Cares” is focused on helping those who need it most. The campaign kicked off Thursday morning during “Positively Local,” when Beach Automotive presented a $15,000 donation.
Donations for Carolina Cares can be made visiting this website. One hundred percent of all donations will stay local.
For those who need help or want to make a donation, they can also call (843) 488-ARMY (2769).
