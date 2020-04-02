Winter makes a quick stop back in the North Carolina mountains

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - It was no April Fools prank when people in the North Carolina Mountains woke up to snow falling across the area.
In most places, it was just a dusting but on Beech Mountain several inches fell.
Debbie Tornow was all smiles as she looked at the white blanket hanging in the trees and covering the ground.
“It is absolutely gorgeous and we needed it,” Tornow said.
Many said it was the first distraction from coronavirus fears in weeks. For at least a little while, they had something else to think about and talk about, they said.
“It takes people’s minds off coronavirus,” said Steve Brown.
By afternoon, a lot of snow had melted, though it was still hanging on up on Beech Mountain.
The only thing missing were people, said one man. With the stay at home orders and state of emergency in place, there were no tourists on the mountain.
Jim MacCardi hopes that will change before too long. He and his brother run the Famous Brick Oven Pizza joint on Beech Mountain.
These days they have their food truck out front providing take out to local customers. Business has been slow, though.
They hope by summer, the virus numbers will wane and people can be on the move again.
