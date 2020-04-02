Suspect Search: One suspect charged with assault, another accused of stealing, concealing items

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are looking for Danny Ray Hunley.
Last July, officers responded to South Strand Hospital on U.S. 17 Bypass regarding an assault on Plantation Drive in Surfside Beach.
The victim had heavy swelling to each eye and visible injuries to her face. She said she was home drinking with Hunley, who was heavily intoxicated and was demanding his keys so he could drive home.
According to the victim, she and others were trying to get the suspect home but he was refusing to leave his motorcycle. While locked outside, the victim said he kicked in the front door and began to assault her.
Hunley is charged with failure to appear for assault and battery in the first degree. He’s 27 years old, with a last known address of Moss Drive in Surfside Beach .
Horry County police and other departments are searching for Kyle Carn.
One of the alleged incidents happened Jan. 3, 2018. A store employee said Carn entered the Old Navy on Kings Road in Myrtle Beach with another suspect.
When they left, surveillance video shows Carn was concealing 20 items in his pants. The other suspect was allegedly hiding 14 clothing items in a canvas bag. The subjects were still in possession of the merchandise when they exited the store, passing all points of sale .
Carn is charged with failure to appear for 12 counts of shoplifting. He’s 57 years old, with a last known address of Cherokee Drive in Myrtle Beach.
