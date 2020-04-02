State representatives call for Gov. McMaster to issue ‘stay-at-home’ order

“People need to stay home,” Rep. Wendy C. Brawley, D-Richland County, said. “A stay-at-home executive order should define more strictly what businesses are deemed essential and mandate social distancing in those businesses that are allowed to remain open -- with the exception of hospitals and law enforcement facilities. Grocery stores, Walmarts and home supply stores are more crowded now than ever. The executive order should prohibit all public and private gatherings -- social, church, funerals, etc. Government offices should be closed if they are not essential to fighting the pandemic.”