Relief fund launched to help S.C. hospitality workers affected by coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The hospitality industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, leaving restaurants and hotels no other choice but to lay off workers or drastically cut their employees’ hours.
During this difficult time, the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA) and Scofflaw Brewing Co. have launched a relief fund to help.
The South Carolina Hospitality Employee COVID-19 Relief Fund will provide grants to give immediate assistance to qualified applicants who face significant financial hardship due to a lay-off, furlough or reduction in hours.
“Within a matter of days, we have seen a large number of workers in the hospitality industry either laid off or furloughed,” John Durst, SCRLA’s President and CEO, said. “It is our duty to show them how much we value their work.”
Tourism is one of South Carolina’s largest industries, employing more than 280,000 people at the beginning of 2020. That’s one in every 10 jobs in the state.
To help during this crisis, Scofflaw Brewing Co. pledged more than $20,000 to go toward the relief fund.
“Now more than ever, leaders in the alcohol and beverage industry should be doing anything they can to support hospitality industry employees, including our own," Matthew Shirah, Scofflaw Brewing Co. founder, said. “These folks have made this industry and Scofflaw what it is today, yet they face the most difficult circumstances imaginable.”
