Police arrest suspect wanted on attempted murder charges after Darlington shooting

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – The man wanted in connection to a Darlington shooting is in police custody.
According to a press release from Darlington police, 18-year-old Eric Anias Bacote was arrested without incident around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Bacote was wanted for three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Police said Bacote shot two people inside of a car on Fleming Street on the evening of March 25.
Bacote is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.