Police arrest suspect wanted on attempted murder charges after Darlington shooting
By WMBF News Staff | April 2, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 9:49 AM

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – The man wanted in connection to a Darlington shooting is in police custody.

According to a press release from Darlington police, 18-year-old Eric Anias Bacote was arrested without incident around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Eric Anias Bacote (Source: Darlington Police Department)

Bacote was wanted for three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police said Bacote shot two people inside of a car on Fleming Street on the evening of March 25.

Bacote is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

