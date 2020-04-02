Non-essential Grand Strand businesses shut their doors following governor’s order

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After a 24-hour notice, any business still open and considered non-essential had until 5 p.m. Wednesday to close their doors.
The owner of Carolina Fitness 544, Mark Stoffel, said his business has sat nearly empty for a few weeks as more and more people start to stay home.
However, Zak Husain, the owner of Zak’s Quality Cutz, said he had customers in his chair throughout most of the day as people came in for a last-minute cut.
But both said they are worried about what lies ahead. They are both considered non-essential businesses in the eyes of Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order. Both businesses will remain closed until the State of Emergency has been lifted.
Both business owners said they’re worried about how long it’ll last and how to get through.
“You know when you don’t have the drafts coming through, and you know rents gotta be paid and you have other bills coming through electricity and all that stuff. So we are looking into what our options are, whether it’s best for employees to take unemployment, is it best to do small business loans they got available right now if you continue to pay people," said Stoffel.
“I mean I have a good understanding with my landlord, he knows what’s going on, he’s aware of the plight right now, so he’s a pretty reasonable guy, he’ll work with me, but still I don’t wanna be in the hole, and work extra hard getting out of the hole because of something that’s way out of my control," Husain said.
He also said his wife worked at restaurants around town and was laid off earlier. Still, he said he respects the order and will close as long as he has to.
