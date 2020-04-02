Myrtle Beach leaders amend emergency order dealing with rules for short-term rentals

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach city leaders have updated one of their emergency orders clarifying the rules regarding short-term rentals.
According to the amendment, prohibition against short-term rentals after March 28 and the occupancy of those renters after March 29 applies both to the individual offering the unit for rent and the individual who rented and/or occupied the unit.
The amendment also states that each day of unauthorized occupancy shall be considered a separate violation.
That full order can be read below.
On March 26, the Myrtle Beach City Council passed an ordinance at an emergency meeting March 26 that calls for hotels along the Grand Strand to stop taking new reservations through the month of April.
The city council is having another emergency meeting at 10 a.m. on April 2 via teleconference. Audio can be heard on the city’s Facebook page.
