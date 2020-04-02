Myrtle Beach City Council passes temporary orders to provide relief to businesses, tourism industry

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over a conference call streamed via Facebook Live, the Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously voted in favor of passing a temporary order to provide some relief to the city’s business community.
The city will waive certain penalties such as late hospitality fees. Under regular circumstances, those fees would typically represent a 10% penalty.
City leaders will also hold off on requiring business license payments until June 30, rather than April 30. They said they will also waive late utility bill payments.
“What we did today was more of a proactive step, from management and from council, to really look at what are the things we can do to help our community. So we are trying to be proactive and coming up with ways we can help and, of course, we want to hear from our businesses," says Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.
Bethune said that while it’s important to plan ahead, this doesn’t signal an end to any sort of social distancing measures or any other ordinances or guidelines set out by the Centers for Disease Control or any level of government.
The mayor added the city will put in place measures to welcome tourists when travel is safe.
She said although it seems simple, plans to re-beautify city spaces through landscape projects, welcome banners on Ocean Boulevard, and intersection improvements do require time and planning.
Officials with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said right now they’re focused on staying active on social media to keep Myrtle Beach top of mind.
Bethune said as a value destination, the city should expect a good amount of travelers who want a quality place to enjoy on a budget.
However, she said first, locals need to continue taking precautions.
“We have made great strides. What we saw today is that the projections for Horry Country are well below where DHEC thought we’d be at at this point, so the mitigation efforts are helping, but we need to do more and we need to take this seriously," Bethune says.
Bethune added that despite backlash over keeping the airport open, she said it’s not under her authority. She also stresses flights are limited and the airport is important to the supply chain during this pandemic.
“The importance of the airport is not just simply to just get people, in and out of the Myrtle Beach area. It’s used for medical supplies, it’s used for shipping essentials, so the airport does play a very important role. And we already heard they’re at a 95 percent decrease from where they typically are, very limited flights," Bethune said.
At this time, these temporary financial relief orders will be in effect through the middle of the summer.
