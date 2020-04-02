Myrtle Beach City Council to discuss COVID-19 relief efforts during special Thursday meeting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach will hold a special city council meeting Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. to receive an update on the coronavirus outbreak and discuss relief efforts.
During what is normally considered a busy Spring Break season in Myrtle Beach, nearly every hotel sits vacant, restaurants aren’t offering dine-in service, public beach accesses are closed and non-essential businesses are shutdown. It’s all in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The city council’s special Thursday meeting will not only focus on finding ways to help out businesses during this uncertain time, but also the entire Myrtle Beach community.
“We have to take care of the folks who make sure the city goes round and we’re there for them and they’re there for us,” said Myrtle Beach City Councilmember John Krajc.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said it’s not fair to make a business in the city, who has no customers, pay a business license fee and plans to discuss ways to defer payments for the time being.
“We need to look and think about this differently and be able to make decisions quickly because thing changes every single day,” said Bethune.
Bethune said the city of Myrtle Beach is behind the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s targeted projection rate of COVID-19 cases and believes the efforts in place to slow the spread are working.
“We are doing the right things and we just need to keep doing them and not take our foot off the gas pedal,” said Bethune.
The city is also working closely with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce on tourism marketing strategies and possible small events for visitors and residents when the time is right.
“This is a unique experience because none of us know the end date so we really don’t know when this is going to subside and when it will be safe for our residents and visitors, so that makes our planning more complicated than normal,” said Karen Riordan, CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
While it is unknown what type of economic impact COVID-19 will have on the city of Myrtle Beach, Bethune would like to have recovery and relief plans in place to be implemented when our lives start to return to some type of normalcy.
“Let’s all do our part to make this go away. The sooner we do this the sooner we can get back to our daily lives and recover,” said Bethune.
Bethune said she is grateful to all the business owners, residents and vacationers who have been complying with their orders to stop the spread of this virus.
The meeting on Thursday will be streaming online
