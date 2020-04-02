Mental health workers frustrated over lack of telehealth coverage for Medicaid clients

“You have to be a pre-existing client to receive telehealth services. And obviously that’s a problem during this time as more stressors are added in uncertainty, exacerbating underlying issues. This is a time more people might be reaching out for therapy and counseling services so if you’re not an existing client," Lynch said over a Skype call. “Medicaid recipients are typically an under-served population to begin with. Because of socioeconomic factors they may have extra stressors than other private insured clients. So, that’s just the part that baffles mental health therapists and clients I assume as well. Sometimes the Medicaid recipients are those who need help the most."