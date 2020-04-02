McLeod Health asks for donations to sustain their supply as COVID-19 spreads

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - McLeod Health, like many other hospitals, is in need of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to keep their front-line medical workers safe.
They are asking the public to donate equipment like N95 masks, face shields, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.
These items are being donated to the McLeod Foundation and then they are being brought to their distribution center, where all donations are manually inspected and compared with current equipment to ensure it is safe for use.
Lauren Snipes, development manager for the McLeod Foundation, said at the moment they have the supplies, but they are trying to sustain their supplies through donations as the crisis continues.
“It is very meaningful that our community has stepped in at this time to ensure that our professionals, staff, physicians and nurses on the front lines are being protected, and that is something we focus on,” said Snipes.
Snipes said they are also accepting donations of hand-sewn masks, which are then vetted and redistributed to the staff.
She said businesses and individuals have come forward with anything they could donate, and they are thankful for everyone coming together to support the hospital and its healthcare workers.
“We had a seamstress who did have to stop production currently for what she sews, so she has turned her focus to masks. We are very grateful for that and it really does show us as a community that we are better together,” said Snipes.
If you are interested in donating you can call Lauren Snipes at 843-777-5082 to coordinate a delivery.
