Local small businesses could receive help to pay employees as soon as Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The U.S. Department of Treasury announced that $349 billion in Small Business Administration loans will be available starting Friday, as many businesses struggle during the coronavirus outbreak.
There are two types of loans available, and the application process is different for each.
There is the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and the Paycheck Protection Program, and the type a business owner applies for depends on their needs.
South Carolina Small Business Administration Director Gregg White explained that, generally, businesses that are sole-proprietorship or are very small, one or two employees, are better off applying for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan. It has a lower interest rate and offers a bridge-loan program that covers immediate costs and can be forgivable up to $10,000. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan is also the only one that non-profits can apply for.
White said the Paycheck Protection Program is generally better for larger, small businesses. It can be forgivable if the money is used for payroll.
Employers will just need to provide proof of that in the form of W-2's or 1099's to the Small Business Administration.
White is hoping businesses take advantage of these loans during this economic crisis.
“Small businesses support this economy," said White. "Eighty percent of jobs are created by small businesses. 99% of the businesses in South Carolina are small businesses. Once we can kick these small businesses back in gear and keep the employees on the books, it’ll kick back in. It’s going to be a good thing.”
You can apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan online, but you have to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program through your bank.
