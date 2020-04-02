Harley Davidson: Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally rescheduled, will combine with fall rally

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally that was scheduled for early May, has been rescheduled due to the coronavirus, according to Harley Davidson in Myrtle Beach.
Phil Schoonover with Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson said they will combine the 2020 Myrtle Beach Spring and Fall Rallies and it will be held Monday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 11.
The uncertainty of the virus led them to make the decision, according to a Facebook post.
Schoonover said they are encouraging everyone to follow the recommended guidelines and practices in order to stop the spread of the virus.
“Social distancing is easy on a Harley, let’s ride,” Schoonover said in the Facebook post.
As for BikeFest in Atlantic Beach, officials said they plan to make a decision on the event during a meeting next week.
