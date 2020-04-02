Four arrested after drug investigation at Ocean Boulevard hotel

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Four people are facing charges after a drug investigation at an Ocean Boulevard hotel.
The Horry County Police Department Narcotics & Vice Unit arrested the suspects at the Ocean Crest Inn & Suites at 601 S. Ocean Boulevard on March 25, according to a press release.
Police reportedly seized one gram of heroin, 31 grams of methamphetamine and Roxicodone and Xanax pills.
Katlyn Butler, 22, is charged with child neglect, trafficking heroin and two counts of distribution of heroin.
Brian Fulton, 27, is charged with distribution of heroin, second offense, possession of schedule I to IV, second offense, distribution of meth, second offense.
Neica Mahala, 27, is charged possession of schedule I to IV, second offense.
Termario McGee, 31, is charged with trafficking meth, second offense.
