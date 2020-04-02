FIRST ALERT: Cool temperatures continue, sunshine returns

By Jessica Dobson | April 2, 2020 at 4:13 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 4:13 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Our stretch of cooler weather continues as we close out the work week. Temperatures this morning are starting in the lo and middle 40s for many locations. Temperature wise today we’re expecting to remain a few degrees warmer than yesterday with highs topping out in the middle 60s for both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

The weekend forecast continues to look beautiful. Seasonable temperatures and partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected, the only hiccup will a few hit or miss showers are possible for the Pee Dee for the second half of the weekend.

Next week looks more active with warming temperatures and increasing rain chances. As of now, the best chance for a scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder looks to remain on Tuesday, with a 40% chance of showers and storms.

