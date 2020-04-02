FIRST ALERT: Colorado State issues 2020 hurricane season forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Researchers from Colorado State University have released the hurricane season forecast for the 2020 hurricane season.
The seasonal forecast calls for an above average hurricane season in terms of the total number of storms.
The forecast calls for sixteen named storms, eight hurricanes, and four major hurricanes.
The forecast also calls for a higher chance of landfall in South and North Carolina. Traditionally, the chance of landfall is 29% in North Carolina and 18% in South Carolina. The forecast is calling for higher chances of landfall during the upcoming season.
An average hurricane season typically produces 12 named storms. Six of those typically become hurricanes and of those, three typically become major hurricanes, category 3 or higher.
There is no correlation between the number of storms or hurricanes that form and landfalls in the U.S. A quiet season can still produce a strong hurricane that makes landfall in the US. That’s why residents should prepare each year, no matter the forecast.
The 1992 and 1983 hurricane seasons are examples of why you need to be prepared regardless of the seasonal forecast.
In 1992, there were only six named storms and one subtropical storm. However, one of those named storms was Hurricane Andrew, which devastated South Florida as a Category 5 hurricane.
In 1983, there were only four named storms, but one of them was Hurricane Alicia. The Category 3 hurricane made landfall near Galveston, Texas and caused widespread damage, loss of property and several deaths.
In stark contrast, the 2010 Atlantic hurricane season was very active. There were 19 named storms and 12 hurricanes. Despite the large number of storms that year, there was not a single hurricane and only one tropical storm made landfall in the U.S.
Here’s a look at the 2020 names for the storms this upcoming hurricane season.
