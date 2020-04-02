FIRST ALERT: Beautiful spring weekend on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Sunny skies and dry weather continue through the weekend.
Our stretch of cooler weather continues as we kick off the weekend. Temperatures tonight Will once again drop into the middle and upper 40s with crystal clear skies.
Saturday will see another round of sunny skies and a slight warm up by the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to near 70 in the Pee Dee and into the upper 60s at the beach.
The rest of the weekend forecast continues to look beautiful. Seasonable temperatures and partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected. Temperatures will gradually warm from near 70 on Saturday to the middle to upper 70s by Sunday.
Next week looks a bit more active with warming temperatures and slightly higher rain chances. As of now, the best chance for a scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder looks to remain on Tuesday, with a 30-40% chance of showers and storms. No severe weather is expected.