DHEC releases new zip code data on COVID-19 cases across S.C.

DHEC rolling heat map of S.C. coronavirus cases ending at 11:59 p.m. April 1
By WMBF News Staff | April 2, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 4:39 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced there were over 1,500 cases of the coronavirus within the state.

Updated zip code information also includes positive cases for a period of 14 days, ending on Wednesday, April 1, at 11:59 p.m.

For that time period in Horry County, there were 44 cases across 12 zip codes, which are:

29511

29526

29527

29545

29566

29568

29569

29575

29576

29577

29582

29588

Florence County has 26 cases spread across six zip codes:

29501

29505

29506

29541

29583

29591

Marion County has two cases in the following zip code:

29574

Marlboro County has three cases in the following zip code:

29512

Darlington County has 15 cases in the following three zip codes:

29540

29550

29593

Dillon County has one case in the following zip code:

29547

Georgetown County has 15 cases in the following zip codes:

29440

29554

29576

29585

The number of coronavirus-related deaths now stands at 31 as of April 2. There have been four deaths in Horry County and five in Florence County.

