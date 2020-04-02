DHEC releases new zip code data on COVID-19 cases across S.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced there were over 1,500 cases of the coronavirus within the state.
Updated zip code information also includes positive cases for a period of 14 days, ending on Wednesday, April 1, at 11:59 p.m.
For that time period in Horry County, there were 44 cases across 12 zip codes, which are:
29511
29526
29527
29545
29566
29568
29569
29575
29576
29577
29582
29588
Florence County has 26 cases spread across six zip codes:
29501
29505
29506
29541
29583
29591
Marion County has two cases in the following zip code:
29574
Marlboro County has three cases in the following zip code:
29512
Darlington County has 15 cases in the following three zip codes:
29540
29550
29593
Dillon County has one case in the following zip code:
29547
Georgetown County has 15 cases in the following zip codes:
29440
29554
29576
29585
The number of coronavirus-related deaths now stands at 31 as of April 2. There have been four deaths in Horry County and five in Florence County.
