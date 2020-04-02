DHEC: Coronavirus cases reported in all 46 S.C. counties; 5 more deaths announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that coronavirus cases are now in all 46 counties of the state.
“There are now documented cases of COVID-19 in every county across our state,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “The level in which it continues to spread will hinge on all of our actions. Please do your part and stay home and limit your close contact with others.”
The agency also announced five more deaths related to coronavirus. The deaths occurred in elderly patients who all had underlying health issues. Two of them were residents in Florence County, one in Horry County, one in Anderson County and one in Sumter County. This brings the total number of deaths to 31 in the state.
DHEC reports 261 new cases in South Carolina, bringing the total to 1,554 cases. There are eight new cases in Horry County, bringing the total number of cases to 50.
Here are the new cases and locations:
- Abbeville County: 2 cases
- Aiken County: 4 cases
- Anderson County: 10 cases
- Bamberg County: 1 case
- Beaufort County: 29 cases
- Berkeley County: 15 cases
- Charleston County: 41 cases
- Cherokee County: 1 case
- Chester County: 3 cases
- Chesterfield County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 3 cases
- Colleton County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 4 cases
- Dorchester County: 8 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 5 cases
- Georgetown County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 25 cases
- Greenwood County: 2 cases
- Hampton County: 1 case
- Horry County: 8 cases
- Jasper County: 3 cases
- Kershaw County: 13 cases
- Lancaster County: 9 cases
- Lee County: 3 cases
- Lexington County: 9 cases
- Marlboro County: 1 case
- McCormick County: 1 case
- Newberry County: 2 cases
- Pickens County: 1 case
- Richland County: 24 cases
- Saluda County: 1 case
- Spartanburg County: 5 cases
- Sumter County: 18 cases
- Union County: 2 cases
- Williamsburg County: 3 cases
