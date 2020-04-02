Conway Medical Center reports first coronavirus-related death

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway Medical Center officials announced its first coronavirus-related death on Thursday.
The hospital said the patient was hospitalized in isolation at the time of their passing, and all isolation protocols were followed in regards to the patient.
"On behalf of the CMC staff, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of this patient," said Bret Barr, President and CEO of CMC. "This virus is leading to heartbreaking stories of loss around the world. Our hospital staff is committed to continuing to serve and care for our patients and community through this difficult and unprecedented time."
There have been four coronavirus-related deaths in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. It’s not clear if the patient is included in that number.
CMC officials said the hospital has tested 287 patients, both inpatient and outpatient. They said 85 of those tests are awaiting results, 15 patients tested positive, and seven of those patients are currently hospitalized in isolation.
“People need to practice good social distancing in order to decrease the risk of spreading COVID-19 from person to person. Hand washing and social distancing are probably the two most important weapons that we have to fight this virus,” said CMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Richardson.
