Conway Medical Center adds new tool to protect patients, staff

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway Medical Center received a second robot that will help disinfect rooms throughout the hospital.
It’s called Tru-D and it uses ultraviolet light to clean and disinfect areas. When taken into empty, patient rooms, operating rooms and intensive care units, its U-V light will kill deadly pathogens, such as bacteria and viruses.
CMC is the only hospital in the area using these robots.
It’s an environmentally friendly and chemical-free way to disinfect.
According to the International Ultraviolet Association, there is no published literature on whether UV light will work against the new strain of coronavirus. But they believe it could prevent transmission by reducing contamination.
“It really ups the ante on our patient safety, our provider safety. Those are out number one priorities and really what we’re trying to do is get that complete disinfection that we can, as much as we can, and using any modality that we can,” said CMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Richardson. “Of course, we’ve got the usual spray cleaners, and try to get wipes and that sort of thing, but this adds a whole other dimension to our game.”
The technology came from research by the University of Nebraska during the Ebola epidemic.
