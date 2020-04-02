Conway Medical Center adds new tool to protect patients, staff

“It really ups the ante on our patient safety, our provider safety. Those are out number one priorities and really what we’re trying to do is get that complete disinfection that we can, as much as we can, and using any modality that we can,” said CMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Richardson. “Of course, we’ve got the usual spray cleaners, and try to get wipes and that sort of thing, but this adds a whole other dimension to our game.”