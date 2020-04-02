Coast RTA to no longer require fares until further notice

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coast RTA officials announced additional changes to service to address the novel coronavirus pandemic.
According to a press release, starting April 2 until further notice, Coast RTA will no longer require fares. Passengers will also be asked to enter and exit through the rear door of buses when available.
Seating at the front of buses will also be limited to ensure social distancing between passengers and operators, the release stated.
Passengers in wheelchairs and those using mobility devices will still be able to board via the ramp at the front of the bus, according to the release.
The first rows of seats behind the operator shall be vacant and clearly taped off but there will still be positions available to secure wheelchairs and other mobility devices.
All passengers to only use Coast RTA services for essential purposes and to not use public transit if they are not feeling well or if someone in their household or inner circle is ill.
For additional route information, call Coast RTA customer service at (843) 488-0865.
