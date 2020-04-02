City of Bennettsville imposes curfew due to coronavirus

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Bennettsville has imposed a curfew to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Starting Thursday, April 2, the curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., according to an emergency proclamation issued by the city.
The curfew will remain in effect until June 1 unless it is rescinded prior to that date.
First responders on official duty, medical personnel engaged in providing healthcare, public works and utility workers on official duty, persons traveling to or from their places of employment and persons seeking immediate medical attention are exempt from the curfew.
Violation of the curfew may result in fines up to $500.
