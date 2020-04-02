Cares Act stimulus package helps those with government-backed mortgages

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -The $2 trillion Cares Act passed is bringing some relief to millions of Americans, and for those with government-backed mortgages it’s helping with mortgage forbearance.
Essentially, mortgage forbearance is something like a time out on payments, but it’s only available to those who have government-backed mortgages which are Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD, VA or USDA.
Residents can request up to 360 days of payment forbearance without any proof of hardship, but it’s asked to be honest.
On Wednesday, CNBC held an interview with the chief regulator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, FHFA director Mark Calabria, who asked borrowers to be honest.
“We’re operating on the honor system," Calabria told CNBC. "We are asking and we’re putting together a script for servicers. This is supposed to be limited to if you’ve lost your job, you’ve lost income. Please, if you haven’t lost your job, continue paying. If you can pay your mortgage please do so because we really need to focus on the people who can’t.”
A spokesperson for FHFA told CNBC borrowers’ documentation will need to be provided when they set up their repayment plans and lying would be considered fraud.
Madison Cooper, director of government affairs of Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors, broke down how it all works.
“To put it into simple terms, if someone has a mortgage that’s backed by the government, we talked about those different examples, then they get a time out basically on their mortgage for 360 days so almost an entire year they don’t have to make a mortgage payment," Cooper said. "There’s no interest or penalties that are accrued during this time and simply when we get to that year mark, the amount that is owed for those 12 mortgage payments is added on to the end of your mortgage.”
For those who don’t have a government-backed mortgage, Cooper recommended speaking with the lenders who passed the mortgage through to see what options are available.
For those who are renting from a landlord with a government-backed mortgage, they can also get forbearance on payments.
“They can get 120 days for folks who are renting and their landlord has a government-backed mortgage,” Cooper said. “So 120 days to where they get relief on those rent payments and for those who don’t have a government-back mortgage by their landlord, it’s something to have a conversation about. We’ve seen things across the country with landlords working with their tenants.”
Officials said the South Carolina Supreme Court has put a moratorium on all evictions until May 1.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.