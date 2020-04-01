3-year-old shot, seriously injured in drive-by in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A 3-year-old was shot and has life-threatening injuries after a drive-by in Kannapolis Tuesday night.
The incident happened on Buick Avenue around 6:40 p.m.
Kannapolis police officers found a 3-year old child with life-threatening injuries at the home. The child was taken to Atrium Health – Main for treatment.
The parents of the child were also at the home and were not injured.
The suspect(s) reportedly drove by the residence and shot into the home.
Police officers are searching for a dark-colored sedan that was seen in the traveling down Ford Street and in the direction of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.
Anyone having additional information about this incident is asked to please call Kannapolis Crimestoppers at 704-93CRIME or investigator H.M. Wood at 704.920.4146 or email hwood@kannapolisnc.gov.
Police say no additional information will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.
