Volunteers provide meals for the elderly to assist the Florence Senior Citizens Association

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Many elderly people are unable to get food out of fear they may come in contact with COVID-19, so many people in our communities are bringing the food to them.
The Senior Citizens Association of Florence was unable to provide people to deliver meals and prepare meals for the elderly due to the crisis.
Chris Handley, a team leader at Helping Florence Flourish, saw the need and decided it was time to help.
Handley along with the help of Vea Ella Gee, owner of Appetite Delight catering, and several churches served 105 meals to the elderly in Florence County.
"You know I really believe God wants us to help those who are poor or elderly and need help, so this is just a moment in time where we can step in and be of help and bless and care for those who are in need,” said Handley.
The volunteers from NewSpring Church, First Presbyterian Church and Central United Methodist Church pulled their cars into a line, while Handley handed them the meals and a list of addresses for delivery.
Gee and her staff began preparing the meals at her home at about six in the morning. She has been catering for over 25 years, and she said the elderly have always been a high priority for her.
“Seniors are just the most important people to me, like even when do a wedding I always ask that the seniors be served first, so I can make sure they are fed. It’s all about the seniors because my grandmother raised me. They have my highest respect,” said Gee.
Click here if you would like to volunteer or if you or someone you know needs a meal delivered you can go to
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.