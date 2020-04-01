Tidelands Health encourages community to donate during upcoming blood drives

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health and the American Red Cross are teaming up to help replenish a blood supply shortage during the coronavirus pandemic.
The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage because of an unprecedented number of blood drives have been canceled because of the outbreak.
Tidelands Health is not facing a supply shortage but has implemented strategies to conserve what they have.
“Donating blood is one way you can help as we all work together against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, said Adam Mattox, director of laboratory services at Tidelands Health. “If you are healthy and able, we encourage you to donate at one of the upcoming blood drives. Your donation can help make sure our health system has the supply we need as we continue caring for our community amid the coronavirus pandemic.”
Blood drive organizers will be taking extra steps to make sure donors are healthy. Donors will have their temperatures taken, and those with a temperature of 99.5 degrees or higher will not be allowed to donate. Also, anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath should stay home.
Here are the dates and locations for the upcoming blood drives:
- Friday, April 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Howard Gym and Auditorium, 1610 Hawkins Street, Georgetown
- Wednesday, April 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Waccamaw Medical Park South, 4367 Riverwood Drive in Murrells Inlet, across from Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Donors can make an appointment to donate during the upcoming blood drives at redcrossblood.org. Appointments will take priority, but walk-ins are welcome.
