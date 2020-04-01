'This is a serious situation’: Horry County leaders address McMaster’s executive orders

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County leaders addressed the community on Tuesday for the first time since Gov. Henry McMaster’s issued two major executive orders
On Friday, the governor asked all visitors from hot spots areas, which include New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and the city of New Orleans, to quarantine for 14 days if they come to South Carolina. Then on Monday, he ordered all public beach accesses to close.
The closure of the public beach accesses came without warning for many local leaders, but they said they’re continuing to work with the state to make sure executive orders enforced and residents are practicing social distancing.
“We are working together extremely well. Are there some things that could be improved? Absolutely. Communication is always difficult in the situation,” said Horry County Emergency Management Director Randy Webster.
Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson and Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill asked the public to take the executive orders seriously. Hill said his officers will take action if it’s needed.
“Our beach patrol officers and regular patrol force will go by periodically to see if there are any violations and ticket or tow any vehicle,” said Hill.
Both orders could result in fines as well as up to 30 days of jail time if you chose not to abide.
“This is a serious situation and a serious time we are in. Horry County is known for sticking together in disaster,” Thompson said.
Webster said they are constantly trying to communicate new information to Horry County residents as these orders are issued. He assured the community that the enforcement of the governor’s executive orders is working.
“Right now I think everything is working in the right direction. Hopefully, things will continue to improve as we continue down this path for a significant time to come,” said Webster.
Just after Horry County’s news conference on Tuesday, McMaster issued another order that asks certain non-essential businesses to close.
The businesses are broken down in the following three categories:
Entertainment:
- Night clubs
- Bowling alleys
- Arcades
- Concert venues
- Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers
- Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums, and planetariums)
- Racetracks
- Indoor children’s play areas (excluding daycare facilities)
- Adult entertainment venues
- Bingo halls
- Venues operated by social clubs
Athletic facilities and activities:
- Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms
- Spas and public or commercial swimming pools
- Group exercise facilities, to include yoga, barre, and spin studios or facilities
- Spectator sports
- Sports that involve interaction with another person in close proximity and within less than six (6) feet of another person
- Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment
- Activities on commercial or public playground equipment
Close contact service providers:
- Barber shops
- Hair salons
- Waxing salons
- Threading salons
- Nail salons and spas
- Body-art facilities and tattoo services
- Tanning salons
- Massage-therapy establishments and massage services
All other business, unless closed by other orders, may remain open.
