South Carolina’s employment agency making changes, upgrades to improve responsiveness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s employment department said it’s continuing to improve its process to deal with the influx of people applying for unemployment.
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said it’s making changes and upgrades to its claimant portal.
“These improvements will include system responses to new legislation and federal guidance,” the agency said on its Facebook page.
The department said that the changes will be applied to the system each night from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m., so during that timeframe, the system will not be available until the work is complete.
“We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for your patience as we improve our responsiveness to these unprecedented events and the demand on our agency and staff,” the department said.
The most recent data shows the week ending March 21, the number of unemployment claims jumped to 31,054 from the previous week’s count of 1,996, according to the Department of Employment and Workforce.
Horry County saw the highest number of unemployment claims, with more than 5,200, the SCDEW reported.
