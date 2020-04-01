Self-employed S.C. workers having issues getting unemployment despite CARES Act

MYRTLE BEACH, SC. (WMBF) - The historic $2 trillion economic stimulus package will allow those who are self-employed to apply for unemployment benefits, but people in South Carolina said they’re having trouble getting the help they need.
On an ordinary Tuesday, Pier 14 House musician Travis Proctor would be playing to a room full of customers. Due to the coronavirus, his brand new stage on the pier is empty.
“You end up in this desire to entertain, a desire to do what you do and no outlet for it," said Proctor.
Proctor also had no outlet for income because of the restaurant closing.
That was until President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES bill into law last week.
It expanded unemployment benefits to people who were self-employed, non-profit employees or independent contractors, which was good news for musicians like Proctor.
“Everybody, I won’t say got excited, but it was a welcome thing to hear," said Proctor. "A lifeline to keep us going in these crazy times.”
That was until Proctor tried to file for unemployment in South Carolina.
“When you go to the website, if you’re a 1099 employee at this point, there’s no real way for you to apply because you don’t have the same information that you would have if you are a W-2 employee working for a business," said Proctor.
WMBF reached out to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce and asked about Proctor’s situation. They told us although CARES was signed, the benefits from it aren’t available yet.
They added that they are “awaiting further guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor for state-specific implementation.”
“We’re doing the best we can as an agency to calm those individuals, provide accurately, timely information, to navigate the system with them and through them, so we can ease some of that angst,” said South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Assistant Executive Director Jamie Suber.
Proctor is waiting patiently for the CARES Act implementation.
“What the state’s having to do now, I feel for these employees because the wave of people that are coming to the site has got to be overwhelming for them,” said Proctor.
Proctor mentioned he’s friends with a lot of self-employed musicians in North Carolina, and they are having some of the same issues.
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce is asking those who are self-employed to keep checking their website. They will add more information about applying when it becomes available.
