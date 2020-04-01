Police: One suffered ‘life-threatening injuries’ in Myrtle Beach stabbing; one in custody

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is in custody following a stabbing that happened just after midnight Wednesday in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said the stabbing happened at a residence in the 1700 block of Greens Boulevard.
The victim suffered life-threatening injuries that required immediate medical attention, according to Vest. The person was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The name of the person in custody will be released after formal charges are made, Vest said.
