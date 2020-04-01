Police arrest man wanted in connection with killing of retired Conway police officer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police have arrested the man wanted in connection with the death of a former Conway police officer last month.
According to officials, Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk, 22, of Conway, was taken into custody in the Green Sea area. The announcement was made Wednesday.
Police said he is believed to have been involved with the death of 65-year-old James Odell Cochran, of Conway.
According to a press release from the Horry County Police Department, around 6 p.m. on March 5, police responded to a home on Long Branch Road for a report of suspicious activity.
When officers arrived, they found one victim with injuries consistent with a homicide. The victim was identified as Cochran.
According to information from the city of Conway, Cochran retired from the Conway Police Department with over 38 years of service as a lieutenant and was “a valuable member of the team and impacted the lives of many.”
