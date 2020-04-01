Parents can now pick up meals for Horry County students without a child present

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Parents of Horry County Schools students can now pick up meals without their children present as schools across South Carolina remain closed due to COVID-19.
According to information from the district, a new USDA waiver enables HCS staff to allow adults to pick up meals for students even if the child is not present.
An official roster will be available for parents to document appropriate required information.
See below for an interactive map showing HCS food distribution sites.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.