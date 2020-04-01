North Myrtle Beach announces it will not cut off water service during COVID-19 outbreak

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach provided information on Wednesday that impacts residents and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
The city said it will not cut off water service during the COVID-19 emergency, as many people struggle due to being out of work because of the virus.
But the city added that if a person or business has difficulty paying their bill, they should notify the city as quickly as possible.
“Even though the City is not cutting off water service, all customers are responsible for what they use,” North Myrtle Beach officials said in a statement.
The city may be able to help customers avoid payment problems down the road. If you’re having difficulty paying your water bill, you’re asked to call 843-280-5550 and select Option #2.
North Myrtle Beach also addressed the issue of business renewals. Business licenses expire April 30, but if a business can’t open until after the license due date, then the business can wait to renew the license.
The city said it will waive penalties for late renewals, but a business may not operate in the city without a business license.
Businesses must also continue to file their Accommodations Taxy and Hospitality Tax returns on time.
If a business is financially unable to make the payment, the city will work them over the next several months on a payment plan without penalties.
Businesses are asked to call 843-280-5651 to set up a payment plan.
“These approaches will help our residents and property owners and the members of our business community manage their way through the COVID-19 emergency,” said North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley. “This approach also helps to ensure City services continue uninterrupted.”
