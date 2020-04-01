N.C. sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has died from COVID-19, according to officials.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Deputy Bud Phouang died shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Phouang was informed Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was taken to Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst on Monday afternoon, according to Wilkins.
“Please offer a prayer for comfort as his community, friends, family and co-workers experience this tragic loss. Rest In Peace #853,” Wilkins said in a Facebook post.
