Myrtle Beach police cite, arrest 2 people accused of moving beach barricades

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police said two people defied the governor’s order that prohibits people from using public beach accesses.
On Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the closure of all public beach accesses. The executive order also closed public boat ramps, landings and other access points to the state’s lakes, rivers and waterways.
After the executive order was issued, law enforcement along the Grand Stand have put up barricades and cones at public access points at the beach and along waterways.
Police received a report at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday that two people moved barricades so that they could go on the beach. It’s not clear which access point this occurred.
After an investigation, the two people were cited and arrested for the offense.
“Our focus has been to educate the public on the Governor’s order while using enforcement measures on those individuals that willfully disregarded the order,” the Myrtle Beach Police Department stated. “We are counting on our community to share in the responsibility of attempting to slow the spread of COVID-19 by following each of the Governor’s Emergency Orders.”
People who do own property on the beach and have private access are allowed to go on the beach. Police have warned that if someone cuts across private property in order to access the beach, then that is criminal trespassing.
Anyone who violates the order will be charged with a misdemeanor and, if convicted, may be fined up to $100 or spend a maximum of 30 days in jail.
