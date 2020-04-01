Myrtle Beach closes some outdoor spaces to encourage social distancing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has decided to close three outdoor spaces, but they need the community’s help to keep other ones open.
On Wednesday, the city closed the outdoor basketball courts at Midway Park and Pepper Geddings Recreation Center. Officials also closed the Matt Hughes Skate Park during the coronavirus outbreak.
Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium, two off-leash Barc Parcs and other outdoor city recreation spaces are still open, but city leaders are encouraging people to social distance so that those areas can stay open.
“Please help us keep them open by following recommended social distancing! We need the public to maintain social distancing and separation recommended,” the city of Myrtle Beach posted on its Facebook page.
The town of Surfside Beach also took the step to close down parks. Mayor Bob Hellyer said in his daily update that all parks in Surfside Beach closed at 4 p.m. Wednesday to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
