MUSC Health-Florence Division releases COVID-19 stats; 5 inpatient positive cases reported

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Medical University of South Carolina - Florence Division has released a COVID-19 case report.
As of Tuesday, March 31, MUSC is reporting five inpatient positive COVID-19 cases and nine inpatient COVID-19 rule outs in the Florence Division, according to a press release.
MUSC has also administered approximately 18,000 telehealth screenings through MUSC.CARE.
In addition, according to the release, 508 patients have been seen at the Florence respiratory collection site.
MUSC Health is asking for the following donations from the community:
- N95 masks
- Surgical masks
- Protective eyewear
- Face guards and face shields
- Sterile gloves
- Hand sanitizer
- Industrial cleaning wipes
- Thermometers (all kinds)
Pharmacy needs include:
- Hydroxychloroquine
- Azithromycin
- Ethanol
- 200 proof USP-grade alcohol
The public is asked to forward donation requests to Christina O’Malley at omalleyc@musc.edu.
