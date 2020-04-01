Horry County leaders developing plan to educate, help homeless during pandemic

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County leaders are working on ways to reach out to those who are homeless and provide them resources to keep themselves safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
The county said its main focus is outreach and education for the homeless population in the Grand Strand community. Outreach teams are providing information, such as social distancing, and also providing hand sanitizer and wipes for the homeless community.
The county added that it’s helping to provide Personal Protective Protective Equipment to organizations that work with homeless individuals.
Officials also said that it’s working with state agencies on a plan for quarantine housing for those who are homeless in Horry County.
