Home interest rates drop to to historic lows in pandemic

"I would advise them to look and say, 'ok we've got a window here that I could possibly, buy a home, re-finance my home, or upgrade my home, and is now the time to do it?'" he says. "I know there is a lot of uncertainty in the economy and of course any lenders going to look at the job situation or the income situation of the applicant, but if all of those line up for the applicant, I would certainly going and taking a look at taking advantage of these interest rates that are out there."