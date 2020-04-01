FIRST ALERT: Cooler air and clearing settle in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After some soaking rains yesterday evening, a few lingering showers are possible heading into early this morning. By about 8am, we should be mostly dry with minimal shower activity. Cool temperatures will settle in as well with highs today staying below average, only warming into the mid 60s.
Tomorrow, sunshine will return but it won’t help to warm our temperatures by a much. Mid 60s continue until at least Friday with improvements heading into the weekend.
The big story weather wise this week once we get through these cool temperatures will be the return of spring-like warmth. Highs will climb back to above average heading into our next weekend and potentially into next week. Our weekend looks mainly dry, with a few shower chances on the back end of our Sunday.